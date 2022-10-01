OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire.

State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when he started a fire to stay warm and then recklessly set the entire structure on fire. Six fire departments responded, including West Monroe, Brewerton, and Central Square, and fire officials determined the building was a total loss.

Somers was taken into custody without incident and was then taken to the Oswego County Public Safety Building for centralized arraignment. He is charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, a class D felony and Arson in the 4th degree, a class E felony.

Somers was also arrested five days prior for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero after grabbing the steering wheel as his mother drove a 2014 GMC SUV causing the car to go off the road and hit several trees. His mother sustained a broken back and Somers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Somers was also arrested earlier in September for intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On that same day he also intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle at Top This Pizza on Brewerton Road. Somers, a former employee of Top This Pizza was arrested for violating a court-issued stay away order of protection.