(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24.

Somers was charged with the following:

Assault in the third degree

Reckless Endangerment in the second degree

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree

Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, the mother of Somers, was driving on I-81. Somers, who was in the passenger seat, became angry with Edwards because she told him to get a psychiatric exam at CPEP, Trooper Jack Keller tells NewsChannel 9.

He then grabbed the steering wheel which caused the SUV to drive off the road and hit several trees.

Edwards was taken to Upstate Hospital and Trooper Keller tells NewsChannel 9 she is suffering from a broken back.

Somers had to be extricated by Brewerton Fire Department and was taken into custody.

At the station, he damaged his leg restraints and State Police property.

He was taken to Oondonga County Justice Center to await arraignment, according to New York State Police.