Brewerton man facing charges for trying to solicit sex from 12-year-old boy

CORRECTION: An early version of this story stated that Charles Clark was 60. Cicero Police have since sent a corrected press release saying Clark is 70.

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Brewerton man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from a 12-year-old.

On Thursday, Charles Clark, 70, of Brewerton, offered to pay a 12-year-old boy for sex at the Bayshore North Apartments in Brewerton.

Clark has been charged with patronizing a person for prostitution and endangering the welfare of a child. Clark was sent to the Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.