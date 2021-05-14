Brewerton Speedway opens its doors for season opener on May 14 after being closed for the pandemic

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Brewerton Speedway had its season opener on Friday, May 14. Fans can look forward to a promising and exciting season after a year without the speedway due to the pandemic.

The speedway welcomed longtime marketing partner and event sponsor Ingles Performance, who are the official ATV provider of the Brewerton and Fulton speedways. 

Grandstand adult admission will be $15, with free admission for everyone 18-years-old and under. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands typically open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

