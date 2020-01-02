Brewerton’s beloved light show won’t continue on Jacob Lane

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Greg and Jess Brewster started taking down their beloved light display on Jacob Lane, they’ve also come to a hard decision.

“Lights on Jacob Lane” won’t continue as they, or their fans, know it.

The beloved light show has outgrown the small Brewerton neighborhood.

Traffic barely manageable in years’ past became a bigger problem after the family’s appearance on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight.

The Monday before Christmas Eve, December 23, brought in more cars than ever before, backing up traffic beyond the Jacob Lane neighborhood onto Bear Springs and Orangeport Roads.

The traffic was so backed up, Cicero Police had to ask the Brewster’s to keep cars moving. Directing traffic became too big of a chore for the family to take care of by themselves.

When Greg puts up lights next year, they won’t be synchronized to music for car fulls of watchers.

Despite the dim decision, the Brewster’s are hoping for a bright idea for how Greg can use his talents next year. They’re hoping someone will want a display at their building or business, or maybe even a public building somewhere else in Central New York.

The Brewster’s promise to keep NewsChannel 9 and their adoring fans posted on any offers.

