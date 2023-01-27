SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As family and friends say their final goodbyes to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, one of Brexi’s former teachers is helping to keep her memory alive through a fundraiser.

Taylor Sourwine had the privilege of being Brexi’s third-grade teacher at Seymour Elementary School. When she heard the news of her tragic murder she was devastated and immediately knew she wanted to help in some way.

She went home and spoke with her husband, Matt who co-owns Syracuse Clothing Co. with. They decided to create a beanie with Brexi’s name on it and angel wings because Brexi was always caring for other people and made you feel warm inside. All proceeds from the sales will go directly to Brexi’s family.

The hat costs $25 and you can choose from six different colors. To purchase the hat click here.