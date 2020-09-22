Brian Miller Reviews “Class Action Park” on HBO Max

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Bars and restaurants are clawing back some of their deep losses at the beginning of the pandemic, and football may be part of the recent boost.

BeerBoard, founded in Syracuse in 2005, provides up-to-the-minute data to their customers about beer sales. Their customers include every single Buffalo Wild Wings in the country, which is nearly 1,300 locations, including Township 5 in Camillus.