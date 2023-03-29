SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s happened again. The CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway has been hit by a truck Wednesday morning.

It’s been nine days since the last collision.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

This latest strike happened at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

According to a spokesperson with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a flatbed truck struck the bridge causing damage to the top of the tractor cab.

The driver of the truck, Jose Aparicio of Waldorf, Maryland was not hurt but was ticketed for imprudent speed and failure to obey a traffic control device.

All lanes of Onondaga Lake Parkway are open.