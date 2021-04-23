Bridge set to be under construction in the Town of Camillus

CAMILLUS, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will conduct rehabilitation of the bridge on Newport Road over Nine Mile Creek in the Village of Camillus.

The bridge is located on Newport Road, approximately 500 feet north of West Genesee Street.

The work zone will be set up beginning April 26, 2021. A two-lane road will shift to one side of the bridge while the other side is constructed. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the 2021 construction season.

The Onondaga County DOT encourages motorists to plan ahead for potential delays and to consider alternate routes if possible. They ask that speeds are reduced in work zones, caution is used, and people are mindful of construction workers and equipment.