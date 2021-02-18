Bridgeport man charged in connection to Oneida Co. shooting

(WSYR-TV) — There has been a third arrest in connection to a fight and shooting that happened at a Town of Vienna home earlier this month.
New York State Police said that Brian Streeter, 33, of Bridgeport, has been charged with selling a nine millimeter pistol to Todd Estes.
It was back on Feb. 2 that Estes got into a fight with Nicholas Damanski, 35, of Chittenango.
In the scuffle, police said Damanski shot Estes with a handgun.
Streeter, who has a criminal record, was taken to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App