Bridgeport man charged in connection to Oneida Co. shooting

(WSYR-TV) — There has been a third arrest in connection to a fight and shooting that happened at a Town of Vienna home earlier this month.

New York State Police said that Brian Streeter, 33, of Bridgeport, has been charged with selling a nine millimeter pistol to Todd Estes.

It was back on Feb. 2 that Estes got into a fight with Nicholas Damanski, 35, of Chittenango.

In the scuffle, police said Damanski shot Estes with a handgun.

Streeter, who has a criminal record, was taken to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment.