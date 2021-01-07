Bridgeport Post Office suspending retail operations, effective immediately

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the impact COVID-19 has on the post office’s workforce, the Bridgeport Post Office will be suspending retail operations. That includes any window service, until further notice.

The reduction in operations is effective as of Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Mail that is received via a PO Box or delivered by letter carrier will continue as normal. Anyone needing to pick up an oversize package or signature-required item will still be able to at the Bridgeport Post Office.

Nearby offices for local residents to use for postal retail services like stamp sales, package shipments, or money orders include the Kirkville Post Office, 6365 North Kirkville Road, or the Minoa Post Office, 115 North Main Street.