BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the impact COVID-19 has on the post office’s workforce, the Bridgeport Post Office will be suspending retail operations. That includes any window service, until further notice.
The reduction in operations is effective as of Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Mail that is received via a PO Box or delivered by letter carrier will continue as normal. Anyone needing to pick up an oversize package or signature-required item will still be able to at the Bridgeport Post Office.
Nearby offices for local residents to use for postal retail services like stamp sales, package shipments, or money orders include the Kirkville Post Office, 6365 North Kirkville Road, or the Minoa Post Office, 115 North Main Street.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New York facing huge cash shortfall eyes sports betting, marijuana as new revenue streams
- WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
- Congress gets back to work after riot, certifies Electoral College vote
- Bridgeport Post Office suspending retail operations, effective immediately
- Celebrate “Buffalo Playoff Week” At Oneida Nation Enterprises
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App