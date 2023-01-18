SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our weather remains damp and dreary the next several days. Details are below…

Drying out Wednesday night.

It looks dry the rest of Wednesday night but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will be seeing any clearing as clouds remain stubborn.

Temperatures drop to near 30 tonight.

New system brings wintry mix and rain Thursday

Another area of low pressure is tracking from the Ohio River Valley into the Great Lakes on Thursday. This brings another round of a wintry mix of precipitation our way by midday.

Although we are starting the day cloudy and dry, that will quickly change by lunchtime. Some wintry precipitation, snow freezing rain and sleet, at the onset moves into Syracuse from the Finger Lakes the first half of the day. That wintry precipitation won’t last long in the Syracuse area as temperatures end up in the mid 30s, so rain falls most of the afternoon.

There is another risk of icy roads from freezing rain mainly for areas east of Syracuse in the afternoon and evening.

From the Tug Hill to the Adirondacks the colder air (along with sleet and snow) hangs on longer so there is a better chance for 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The threat for wintry precipitation, if only briefly in spots, has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Winter Weather Advisories for all of Central New York. Because wintry precipitation goes over to rain at different times during the day and night there are varying numbers of end times to the Advisories.

As this storm pull away Friday, colder air funnels in out of Canada which will help the rain to change over to wet snow showers the rest of Friday across CNY.

Weekend starts quiet but a more active end

It looks like we end up dry Saturday after a few morning flurries. As has been the case all month, getting rid of the clouds is a different story.

Low level moisture is trapped in the lower atmosphere and winds are light, so it remains cloudy.

For the end of the weekend, we are watching low pressure moving across the Mid Atlantic states and track to our south Sunday night. This is a favorable track for some accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday. Click here to get our early thoughts on the end of the weekend and a general change in the pattern heading toward the end of January.