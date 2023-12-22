SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After our chilliest start to the day in months, how quickly will we warm up? Details below…

Smooth sailing the rest of the week

High pressure is in charge of the weather across CNY through Friday before losing its grip on the region temporarily over the weekend.

This means the weather around here through Friday not only looks to be dry, but we should expect a fair amount of sunshine to round out the week as well. That sunshine won’t help our temperatures out too much, but we anticipate at least a seasonable chill with highs in the mid 30s on Friday.

No real fanfare for snow lovers into the holiday weekend

With no major storm systems on the way through at least the Christmas holiday weekend, along with intervals of sun, our chances of seeing a White Christmas are basically nil for us. There should be a little rain and snow shower activity later Saturday afternoon and night but 1) the precipitation is looking light and 2) temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

Yes, CNY…the only White Christmas that looks to be happening for us is in our dreams, especially since it looks like highs could be 50 or better on Christmas itself with some sun possible!

Precipitation will return to central New York by Tuesday afternoon, but because we are still mild it will be in the form of rain showers for us.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.