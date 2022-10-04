SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The remnants of Ian finally departing the Northeast coast tonight into Wednesday. This leads to much nicer weather for CNY and the Northeast midweek. Details are below.

TONIGHT:

A few showers continue to spin through parts of CNY, mainly south and east of Syracuse as low pressure/Ian remnants slowly pulls away from the Northeast coast during the night. Some clearing is expected to occur for many towards Wednesday morning from Syracuse north.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 40 as high pressure just to the northwest re-asserts itself during the night.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:

High pressure reestablishes itself Wednesday and after some lingering clouds around sunrise provides the region with more sunshine and warmer air the rest of the day. High temperatures are expected to climb well into the 60s to near 70 Wednesday afternoon! On Thursday, we should warm into the low to maybe mid 70s under some more sun!

There is a slight chance of a shower towards sunset Thursday, but much of Thursday looks to be dry and should feel great!

Don’t get used to that warmth, though. A strong cold front comes through Friday with some rain showers and a change to much cooler weather heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Stay tuned to for further updates.