Brindisi explains War Powers vote on Iran

WASHINGTON DC (WSYR-TV) — 22nd Congressional District Democrat Anthony Brindisi explained his vote on the Iran War Powers Resolution, after he crossed party lines joining the Republicans in voting “no.”

While the resolution is largely symbolic, the measure would limit future military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Brindisi said the Trump administration did the right thing in targeting Iran’s top military leader.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi said, “We have to sit down with the administration. I encourage them to continue this path of de-escalation, nobody wants another war with Iran, but we have to be able to respond to imminent threats from that country and its proxy organizations.”

There’s disagreement between party lawmakers on whether the resolution is legally binding. The measure now heads to the Senate.

