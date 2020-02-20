Brindisi pushes for NY’s 1st Veterans Cemetery in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi is pushing for the state’s first Veterans Cemetery in Oneida County.

At a summit on Thursday with local, state and federal officials, plans were discussed to make it happen.

New York is one of only four states without a State Veterans Cemetery and Central New York has been identified by the Veterans Association as one of the greatest under-served areas in the country.

The search is on for possible sites for the cemetery.

