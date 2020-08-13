Brindisi secures CARES funding for local housing authorities

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced on Thursday that he had secured more than $640,000 for local housing authorities.
The funding is part of the CARES Act and comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Low-income families across Upstate New York have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and we must do our part to help them stay safe and get through these unprecedented times,” said Brindisi. “We all need to look out for each other during this crisis, and these funds will help ensure we have our neighbors’ backs. I’ll keep working with our communities to deliver more relief and resources to Upstate New Yorkers.”
Below is a list of what organizations got funding:
- Binghamton Housing Authority: $107,269
- Boonville Housing Authority: $3,193
- Canastota Housing Authority: $13,752
- Cortland Housing Authority: $47,544
- Town of Union Community Development, Endwell: $58,960
- Little Falls Housing Authority: $17,733
- Norwich Housing Authority: $23,172
- Rome Housing Authority: $87,955
- Utica Housing Authority: $37,061
- City of Utica: $199,429
- Village of New Hartford: $45,749
