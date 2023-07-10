SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s happy hour for both dogs and dog owners at Crazy Daisies Flowers for its Canine and Cocktails on the Terrace, happening every Tuesday this summer.

For two hours, starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m., customers can bring their dog to the Crazy Daisies Flowers Garden Cafe to enjoy an evening full of fun.

Customers can purchase an order, including a happy hour cocktail, a sandwich, salad, small plate, dessert or a glass of NY beer or wine, and receive a free pupcake for their dog.

Courtesy of Crazy Daisies Flowers Courtesy of Crazy Daisies Flowers Courtesy of Crazy Daisies Flowers

All dog breeds are welcome at Crazy Daisies Flowers and pupcakes are made for dogs to safely eat.

The only thing Crazy Daisies Flowers asks of dog owners at the event is that all pups remain on leash and use the dedicated bathroom area.

Canine and Cocktails is free for all to attend and is scheduled for every Tuesday starting July 11 until September 26.