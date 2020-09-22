Bringing attention to missing and exploited children

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is the picture you may be used to seeing: Cyclists riding across the state, visiting schools, and raising awareness for hundreds of missing children. But because of COVID-19, the tradition is postponed.

But these children are still being exploited. Many, waiting to come home. In Onondaga County, they’re doing what they can to bring attention to the issue.

Along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Syracuse chapter for the Ride for Missing Children is asking for people to take part in Miles for Hope. It’s all about getting active throughout the month of September and talking about the problem.

“It’s a problem we need to let people know is going on out there. Yes this is hard times, and in hard times, usually the weakest suffer the most,” said Jim Sleeper, Committee Chairman, Ride for Missing Children.

As of three weeks ago, 259 children were missing from New York State and more than a handful of those kids are from Onondaga County. To raise awareness, their faces are posted on a chain at Onondaga Lake Park. It’s the first time the chain of awareness has been posted in a public space and in place of the ride, those carrying the message hope it has an impact.

“I just say here’s an opportunity to make a difference. And I would say the theme, the national theme, the local theme, is making our children safer, one child at a time,” said Patrick Hilkey, Board Member, Ride for Missing Children Buffalo.

Never giving up hope on any missing child.

As part of the Miles for Hope challenge, a few bike riders from buffalo made their way to Syracuse on Tuesday and they’ll continue on into Albany.

The five rides in New York and Texas have all been postponed until next year.

