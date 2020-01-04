Brisk and colder with limited lake snow tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Tonight, a colder northwest flow will produce some more localized snow showers and colder temperatures.

At least a light accumulation will take place across all of CNY with the greatest amounts occurring over the higher terrain. A coating up to 2” is a safe bet for many, including the Syracuse area by Sunday morning. Some locations in the higher elevations south of Syracuse and around the Tug Hill could see some totals approaching 4 inches.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder and blustery. Snow showers taper during the late morning/first part of the afternoon with seasonable chill as highs will be in the low 30s. Wind chills Sunday with a blustery wind will be in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Sunday night into the start of Monday, a clipper system will dive in from the northwest bringing a widespread light accumulating snowfall of a coating to 2 or 3 inches for all.

After some early to mid-morning snow showers Monday, most of Monday will be pretty uneventful just blustery for most, but across areas east of Lake Ontario, especially the Tug Hill there will be several more inches of snow thanks to Lake Ontario. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.