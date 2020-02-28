Brisk winds Friday on Onondaga Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York has been spared the heavy snowfall, but not the wind and bitter cold.

These are scenes along Onondaga Lake near the Wegmans Playground Friday afternoon as strong winds whipped the area.

What a difference a few miles makes.

While the North Country is measuring snow in feet, much of Central New York is just dealing with the cold winds.

According to the Storm Team, we have moved past the time of strongest winds.

Winds will gradually lessen Friday night and Saturday.

Details on the Storm Team forecast can be found here.