Broadway in Syracuse coming back this fall with productions such as ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Waitress’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been more than a year since stages went dark because of COVID-19, but live theater will return later this year!

A long intermission is coming to a close. Broadway in Syracuse has been waiting until they can return to normal at 100 percent capacity, and organizers say it was worth the wait.

“The best part of the story for us is we’re close to 100 percent renewals with our subscribers in Syracuse. So the understanding, their patience, their loyalty, their support… I can’t find enough words,” said Albert Nocciolino, President & CEO of Famous Artists.

“It’s just been heartwarming to see how they hung in there with us. Fully understanding the situation and ready to go when we go,” Nocciolino said.

Auditions start in the spring, rehearsals in the summer, and shows in the fall. The shows coming include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” this fall, “Waitress,” “Hamilton” in March, and “Cats” in April next year.