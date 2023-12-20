ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man accused of using fake identifications to defraud bank branches in the Capital Region pled guilty in court on Wednesday. Antonio Vargas, 58, faces a maximum term of 30 years in prison for bank fraud and a mandatory term of two years for aggravated identity theft.

Vargas admitted to using counterfeit passports and driver’s licenses at Trustco Bank, Pioneer Bank, Broadview Federal Credit Union, Adirondack Trust Bank, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. The IDs had his photograph but contained the names and other personal information of customers at the banks.

He reportedly withdrew $58,000 from multiple accounts in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties. He was taken into custody on July 13 by the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

In addition to time in prison, a bank fraud conviction carries a maximum fine of up to $1 million. Vargas is expected to serve a term of up to five years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for April 16.