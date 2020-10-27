Brookfield man facing charges after accidentally shooting himself

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Brookfield man is facing charges of falsely reporting an incident after he accidentally shot himself.

On Monday, just after 4:30 p.m., Tyler L. Wood, 18, of Brookfield, reported to Madison County 911 that he had been shot by someone who had entered his home. Wood said he didn’t know who shot him, but he had an injury to his leg.

After receiving medical attention, Wood admitted to investigators that he had accidentally shot himself in the leg and reported the incident as a crime.

Wood has been charged with falsely reporting an incident and illegally discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Brookfield Court at a later date.