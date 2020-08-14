Broome Co. man arrested after driving wrong way down I-81 near Cortlandville

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Broome County man was arrested on Friday after officers found him driving the wrong way down I-81.
On Friday, Cortland County Sheriff’s officers responded to I-81 southbound in the Town of Cortlandville for reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction.
The vehicle was found in the area and stopped by officers.
Officers found that the driver, Richard DiPaolo, 36, was intoxicated.
DiPaolo was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
DiPaolo had also refused to take a Breathalyzer, according to officers.
He is now scheduled to return to Cortlandville Court at a later date.
