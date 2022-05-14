Buffalo, NY (WSYR/WIVB) -18-year-old Payton Gendron from the Broome County community of Conklin has been arraigned before a Buffalo City Court Judge on one county of first-degree murder.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn it’s alleged Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., the defendant drove to Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue near Riley Street in the City of Buffalo with the intent to commit a crime. The defendant, who was allegedly wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon, encountered several people in the parking lot. The defendant is accused of intentionally shooting four people outside of the grocery store. Three of the four victims died from their injuries.

It is further alleged that the defendant entered the store and exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard. The security guard, who was a retired member of the Buffalo Police Department, died from his injuries. The defendant allegedly shot eight more people inside of the store. Six died from their injuries. Two people were injured by gunfire.

The defendant was quickly arrested by responding police officers.

“This is a tragic day in the City of Buffalo. This defendant is accused of traveling to our area and targeting innocent people who were shopping for their groceries on a Saturday afternoon. I continue to pray for all affected by this horrific crime. I am committed to obtaining justice for the victims, their families and this community. My office is working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners in law enforcement into potential terrorism and hate crimes. This is an active investigation and additional charges may be filed,” said Erie County DA John Flynn.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan and Casey Honigbaum are in the Town of Conklin, where authorities are searching a home where it is believed Gendron lived.

Gendron is scheduled to return to court Thursdayfor a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted of the charge, Gendron faces maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.