BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police say the two bodies found in a Broome County home have been determined to be a murder-suicide.

An investigation has revealed that Marc A. McKercher, 49, killed Cynthia A. Pratt-Lyons, 48, then killed himself.

Police were called to the home on Hall Street on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a welfare check, where the pair were found.