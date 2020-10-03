Broome County Executive asks residents to stay home after COVID-19 spike

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County Executive Jason Garnar is asking residents of Broome County to stay home after a recent coronavirus spike.
According to the county executive, over 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Broome County on Saturday. As of Saturday, there are also 373 active cases of coronavirus within the county. To put that in perspective, Broome County has more active cases than Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego and Tompkins counties combined.
Broome County Executive Garnar is asking everyone to stay home and he warns that if the county can’t get their COVID-19 cases under control, schools and businesses may have to be shut down again.
According to the Broome County Health Department, there have been 1,682 total COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.
