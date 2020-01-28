Broome County Health Department says two suspected coronavirus samples test negative

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Broome County Health Department has confirmed that the two suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative. 

The two adults had reported having a respiratory illness after returning from travel in China. The patients had sample taken, but the CDC test results came back negative.

The Governor’s office also adding there are still no confirmed cases in New York, but 10 samples have been sent in for testing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected