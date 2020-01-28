Broome County Health Department says two suspected coronavirus samples test negative

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Broome County Health Department has confirmed that the two suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative.

The two adults had reported having a respiratory illness after returning from travel in China. The patients had sample taken, but the CDC test results came back negative.

The Governor’s office also adding there are still no confirmed cases in New York, but 10 samples have been sent in for testing.

