Broome County house fire leaves 2 dead

File: A fire truck and ambulance respond to an emergency. (Photo: Thinkstock)

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Broome County house fire on Old State Road in the town of Kirkwood left 2 people dead earlier this morning.

According to New York State Police, multiple fire agencies and police received a house fire call just before 9:00 a.m. on January 20. When troopers arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames, Broome County Fire Investigators, State Fire Investigators, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit located two deceased individuals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

First responders at the scene included File Mile Point, Port Dickinson, Kirkwood, West Colesville, Windsor, West Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Chenango, Port Crane, Sanitaria Springs, Conklin (on stand-by), Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance, and Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies.