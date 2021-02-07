Brothers show love to mail carrier during act of kindness

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Travis Howley, 4, and his brother, Patrick, showed their mail carrier some love during this snow day last week. They wrote her a letter and made her cookies.

The brothers say she looked cold, so they wanted to do something nice for her.

“I feel awesome and one of the benefits of having your own route and, hopefully, this is their forever home and I will get to see these boys grow up and now I have two little buddies,” mail carrier Michele Kinney said.

“I hope they continue to do nice things for people and realize that a little gesture goes a long way and you know, it may not seem like something big, but to someone, it might change their whole day,” said Shannon Howley, the boys’ mother.