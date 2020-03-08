Brunching for babies: CNY Diaper Bank raises money in a new way

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central New York brunch on Sunday wasn’t about the bloody marys, it was about the babies.

The CNY Diaper Bank held its very first “Battle of the Brunch” to raise money for its cause at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Carrier Circle.

According to their website, the CNY Diaper Bank is working to ensure that all CNY families have access to an adequate supply of diapers for their babies and toddlers.

11 restaurants joined in, serving samples of their best brunch dishes, all with one goal in mind: help the organization reach even more families.

“We’re currently distributing over 100,000 diapers a month and we know that’s not enough, we have to do more,” said Michela Hugo, the Founder of CNY Diaper Bank. “It affects their sleep it affects their development, but it also affects families. Moms are more stressed, dads are more stressed. The more stress families are under are the harder it is for them to be good parents.”

Hugo says the hope is to lower parents’ stress levels and free up funds for other needs like food, clothes, hygiene, and transportation.

She also hopes to bring the brunch back again next year.

More from NewsChannel 9: