Bryant & Stratton College hosts diploma pickup ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bryant & Stratton College did graduation a bit differently this year.

On Wednesday night, their Syracuse campus held a diploma pickup ceremony.

Graduates not only got their diplomas but also a gift and their pictures taken.

There was also ice cream available for graduates and their families.

A virtual graduation ceremony is set to take place at the end of the month.

