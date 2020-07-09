Bryant & Stratton College hosts diploma pickup ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bryant & Stratton College did graduation a bit differently this year.
On Wednesday night, their Syracuse campus held a diploma pickup ceremony.
Graduates not only got their diplomas but also a gift and their pictures taken.
There was also ice cream available for graduates and their families.
A virtual graduation ceremony is set to take place at the end of the month.
