‘Bucks, Balls & Brews’ event to benefit Syracuse Parks Conservancy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Parks Conservancy is teaming up with the Syracuse Parks Department for the first ever ‘Bucks, Balls & Brews’ event this Saturday at Burnet Golf Course.

Admission to the event is free and will feature live music, a local brewery, several food trucks, games, crafts, and a chance to win $1,000 with a charity golf ball drop.

“The Parks Conservancy recognizes the positive impacts our two nine-hole municipal golf courses have on the Syracuse community,” said Syracuse Parks Conservancy President Chris Wiles. “To host an event which highlights the picture-perfect Burnet Park Golf Course and affords people a unique and fun opportunity to reconnect with family and friends is a win-win for everyone.”

The Golf Ball Drop will take place at the event at 4 p.m. and the two prize winners will be announced immediately following.

The ball drop will consist of 500 numbered golf balls being dropped over a designated golf hole. The golf ball numbers correspond to numbered tickets sold at Burnet and Sunnycrest Golf Courses. The golf ball that enters or falls closest to the hole will win $1,000. The second closest golf ball will win $250. Tickets are $5. Cash only. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase the day of the event until 3 p.m. or until sold out.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Syracuse Parks Conservancy.

For more information about the event visit the Syracuse Park’s Conservancy’s Facebook page (@syracuseparksconservancy).