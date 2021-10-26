Budget passed by Onondaga County Legislature further reduces taxes, but doesn’t promise aquarium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature voted Tuesday to approve a government budget for 2022, but isn’t promising the county executive money requested for an aquarium and sports complex.

Four Democratic legislators joined nine Republicans to pass the $1.4 billion spending plan with changes made since County Executive Ryan McMahon proposed his version of the budget three weeks ago.

In his plan, McMahon included $35 million of money leftover from 2021 to go toward an $80 million aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. He allocated $25 million of federal stimulus money to convert softball fields on Hopkins Road in the Town of Salina into a multi-field soccer and lacrosse complex.

The Legislature didn’t reject the projects, designed to attract tourists, but instead put most of the requested money into contingency funds and will decide later to approve the money for those purposes.

McMahon will have to submit the projects as separate legislation.

McMahon’s version of the budget called for a reduction of property taxes to $4.93 per $100,000 in a home’s assessed value. The Legislature went further and lowered the rate to $4.79.

The resulting $4.6 million in lost revenue was cut from various parts of the budget, including $5 million less for the pending aquarium project.