BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales horses paid a visit to Central New York on June 23 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Anheuser-Busch’s Baldwinsville brewery.

People gathered around to see the Clydesdales hooked up to the beer cart at St. Mary’s Church before they embarked on their journey through the town.

From the church, the team of horses crossed the bridge over the Seneca River and went up to Oswego Street.

As the Clydesdales, and the beer-laden cart they were pulling, made their way through town, the team made stops at Angry Smokehouse, Sammy Malone’s, the Red Room Salon and The Suds Factory River Grill for beer drop-offs before eventually making their way back to the church where they started.

This is not the first time the famous horses have trotted into Baldwinsville, as the Clydesdales made appearances at the brewery in 2017 and 2018.