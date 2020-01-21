Budweiser’s Baldwinsville plant exclusive maker of new Bud Light Seltzer

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Anheuser Busch is going hard after the fast growing spiked seltzer market and is using the company’s Baldwinsville plant to do it.

The plant, for now, is the exclusive maker of Bud Light Seltzer.

The company first jumped into the seltzer market in 2016 with Bud’s Bon and Viv Spiked Seltzer and added Natural Light Seltzer last summer.

Bud Light Seltzer has a completely new recipe as the company looks to catch-up with the seltzer craze that have brands like White Claw and Truly well out in front.

“The team here takes a lot of pride in innovations and new products so to me it makes sense for it to come to Baldwinsville,” said Baldwinsville plant Senior General Manager Bryan Sullivan.

They’ve been making Bud Light Seltzer in Baldwinsville almost non-stop since around Thanksgiving.

Can Line 37 turns out 30,000 cases per shift and there’s three shifts a day at the plant. About one-third of the plant output is Bud Light Seltzer.

The company has decided to go with the Bud Light name because of its strong brand recognition.

“I see the goal as authenticity of the fruit. It doesn’t want to be overwhelming or candy-like. It wants to be refreshing, fresh to really give it that essence of the fruit itself. And then the seltzer needs to crisp, fast, refreshing, it doesn’t want to linger around, no aftertaste it wants to be a very clean,” Senior Brewmaster, Nick Offredi told NewsChannel 9.

Despite the name, Bud Light Seltzer has no beer in it at all. The company is marketing it like this: ‘If you love Bud Light, you’ll love Bud Light Seltzer. If you don’t love Bud Light, you’ll love Bud Light Seltzer, there’s no Bud Light in it’.

Offredi said there’s actually very little in common between their beer and the seltzer.

“Where it may not be as complex that doesn’t mean it’s easy,” said Offredi.

They said it took the company about 18 months to come up with the right recipe, and a lot of testing of natural ingredients to finally come down to the final four flavors of Lemon Lime, Mango, Black Cherry, and Strawberry.

They add that most key to Bud Light Seltzer is the fermentation, which gives it a natural carbonation, and makes it clean, crisp with no aftertaste.

Sullivan said if it seems like the company is marketing the product hard right now, just wait.

“You’ll definitely have to stay tuned for the Super Bowl commercials,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan and Offredi said that, while Baldwinsville right now is the exclusive maker of Bud Light Seltzer, they expect other Bud plants to also jump on board some time this year to keep up with demand.

