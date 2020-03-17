Buffalo-area person who tested positive for COVID-19 took Amtrak train through Utica and Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the Erie County Health Department investigates its 11 cases of COVID-19, it’s tracing back where the infected people may have come into contact with others.

In a list of public places released by the Erie County Health Department, one place identified is Amtrak Train 49 that traveled from New York City to Buffalo on March 9, arriving in Buffalo at midnight.

That routine train route goes from New York City, north to Albany, then makes stops on its way west through Utica, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo.

The list reads: “We are advising any individuals who were present at the following locations on the specified dates to monitor themselves daily for symptoms of COVID-19.”

After the list, it reads: “If you develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), call your doctor for medical advice. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.”

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan asked the Onondaga County Health Commissioner if the people on that train should be concerned.

Dr. Indu Gupta said, “If somebody is like 6-feet away, they have the mask and everything, how do you decide? Without knowing those details, I am not going to comment on that, because that would be inappropriate.”

She continued, “We look at the facts. It could be in a different car. Doesn’t mean it’s going to transmit throughout the car. If we didn’t get a message, we are not going to start investigating.”

Dr. Gupta says any multi-county concerns come through a system created by the State Health Department.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9