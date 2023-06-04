ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans took a life saving lesson from the professionals. Hundreds learned hands-only CPR training at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

Carolyn Musial said she likely won’t ever forget watching her friend suffer from a medical emergency last year.

“She down right in front of us. She said ‘hurts’ and went down,” she recalled.

Musial said her friend died at the hospital hours later. She said CPR wouldn’t have saved her life. Regardless, at the time, Musial realized she didn’t know the skill.

“All I could think about is, what if? What if something happened again to someone I know?”

That’s why Musial’s was at the stadium to learn hands-only CPR training.

Volunteer first responders were on hand to instruct the course.

“You never know what’s going to happen as we can see. So I think it’s a good skill to have to better everyone,” explained 19-year-old Gabriella Bogoevski of Orchard Park.

The clinic was offered by the Buffalo Bills organization, the American Heart Association, and Bills Safety, Damar Hamlin’s “Chasing M’s” Foundation.

“Growing up playing sports, I don’t remember thinking about where an AED was or CPR training,” Hamlin said. “But, as we learned from my personal experience, it’s very important and it’s life changing.”

Hamlin said his organization plans to host CPR training courses in cities across the country. Dates and locations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It is also hosting one in Buffalo on June 10 at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue at 10 a.m. To register, click here.