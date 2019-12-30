Buffalo Bills open the playoffs Saturday on News Channel 9

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the second quarter on Thanksgiving Day during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the second time in three years the Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs. The Bills open up the postseason Saturday afternoon on News Channel 9.

Buffalo, the five-seed will travel to AFC South Champion Houston on Saturday to take on the Texans at 4:35 p.m.

The game will be broadcast locally only on WSYR-TV News Channel 9.

Buffalo finished the regular season with a record of 10-6. Houston also finished at 10-6.

Former Onondaga star Latavius Murray and the New Orleans Saints will also be in action Wildcard weekend. New Orleans the NFC South Champ will host Minnesota on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The wild card schedule:

Saturday: Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m.

Saturday: Tennessee at New England 8:15 p.m.

Sunday: Minnesota at New Orleans 1:05 p.m.

Sunday: Seattle at Philadelphia 4:40 p.m.