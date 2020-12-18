Buffalo Kickoff Live- Dec. 18

The Bills have their eyes set on the Broncos Saturday, to move to 11-3.
A win in the Mile High City could mean an AFC East title for the Bills, for the first time in 25 years.
Before the game, join us for Buffalo Kickoff Live Friday night, as we get you ready for the matchup. Our team has a full analysis of the game including injuries, keys to the game, predictions, and much more.
