Buffalo Kickoff Live- Dec. 28

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight is the night! Buffalo has a chance to sweep AFC East rival New England in Foxborough!

The Bills held off the Pats in Week 8 24-21 at Bills Stadium.

At 7 p.m. tune in to the tailgate before the game that is Buffalo Kickoff Live. Our crew will have the latest on tonight’s primetime game.

Be sure to watch BKL for predictions, injuries, and keys to the game!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected