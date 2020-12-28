Buffalo Kickoff Live- Dec. 28

Tonight is the night! Buffalo has a chance to sweep AFC East rival New England in Foxborough!

The Bills held off the Pats in Week 8 24-21 at Bills Stadium.

At 7 p.m. tune in to the tailgate before the game that is Buffalo Kickoff Live. Our crew will have the latest on tonight’s primetime game.

Be sure to watch BKL for predictions, injuries, and keys to the game!