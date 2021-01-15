Buffalo Kickoff Live: Jan. 15

We’re back with a Friday night addition of Buffalo Kickoff Live!

The Bills are hosting Lamar Jackson and company tomorrow night at Bills Stadium. It’s set to be a chilly one with some possible snow in the forecast!

Our BKL team will breakdown this Ravens vs. Bills matchup in the AFC Divisional round. Could Buffalo be charging into the AFC Championship? We’ll have analysis before the big game! Tune in for keys to the game, predictions, injuries, and much more.