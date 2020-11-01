Buffalo Kickoff Live- Nov. 1

The Bills are coming off a win in New Jersey where Tyler Bass was the hero against the Jets.

Now, they take on an even bigger division rival.

With Tom Brady now in a different conference, the Bills look to take down the 2-4 Patriots, and yes you did read their record correctly.

Can Buffalo take down New England for the first time since 2016? Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live for predictions, keys to the game, inactives, and more!