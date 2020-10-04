Buffalo Kickoff Live- Oct. 4

Despite giving up a 25 point lead, Josh Allen lead the Bills to a 4th quarter comeback against the Rams last week to move to 3-0.

This week the team travels to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders who sit at 2-1, and 2nd in the AFC West, following a loss to the Patriots.

Can the Bills call the Raiders bluff and cash out with another W in Vegas? Our Buffalo Kickoff Live team has all you need to know for Sunday’s game.

Pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m.