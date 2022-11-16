BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday.

Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a parcel from China at the FedEx facility at Memphis International Airport. Allegedly, the parcel’s contents were described as “plastic spring buckles used for clothes,” but a further examination found that it actually contained parts for several machine gun conversion devices (MCDs). The MCDs were concealed in a bag comingled amongst the spring buckles.

The parcel was addressed to a residence on Sweet Avenue where Flores lives. It was seized and turned over to Homeland Security.

On Nov. 9, an investigator delivered the parcel, without the MCDs, to the Sweet Avenue residence. Flores was then taken into custody after taking the parcel inside and leaving the residence. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.