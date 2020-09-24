Buffalo Police: Protester struck by vehicle in Niagara Square

Local News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A protester was struck by a pickup truck in Niagara Square Wednesday evening, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The protester is being taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle has been pulled over.

Brandan-Moses Bonner was at the scene and got video of the crash.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected