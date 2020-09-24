Buffalo Police: Protester struck by vehicle in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A protester was struck by a pickup truck in Niagara Square Wednesday evening, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The protester is being taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle has been pulled over.

Brandan-Moses Bonner was at the scene and got video of the crash.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.