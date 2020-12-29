Buffalo Postgame Live- Bills vs. Patriots Local News Posted: Dec 28, 2020 / 11:28 PM EST / Updated: Dec 28, 2020 / 11:28 PM EST (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots 38 to 9 during their Monday Night Football primetime game at Gillette Stadium. WIVB’s sports team is breaking the action down in the Buffalo Kickoff Live Postgame show.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App