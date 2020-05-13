Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Buffalo professor makes custom-sized PPE

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, NY (WSYR-TV) — When it comes to personal protective equipment — one size really doesn’t fit all. That mindset leading a University of Buffalo professor to change the way he looks at the issue.

Dr. Albert Titus looked at various issues with PPE at the height of the pandemic — including those N-95 masks and clear face shields that needed to be reused.

Dr. Titus is using 3-d printing to make custom-sized masks for doctors and healthcare workers — taking a scan of a person’s face and making a mask that will better protect that worker.

The team is submitting their work to the FDA for emergency approval.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected