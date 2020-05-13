Buffalo professor makes custom-sized PPE

BUFFALO, NY (WSYR-TV) — When it comes to personal protective equipment — one size really doesn’t fit all. That mindset leading a University of Buffalo professor to change the way he looks at the issue.

Dr. Albert Titus looked at various issues with PPE at the height of the pandemic — including those N-95 masks and clear face shields that needed to be reused.

Dr. Titus is using 3-d printing to make custom-sized masks for doctors and healthcare workers — taking a scan of a person’s face and making a mask that will better protect that worker.

The team is submitting their work to the FDA for emergency approval.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9