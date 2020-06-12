Build your own canal boat challenge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Erie Canal Museum is hosting a build a boat challenge, completely online!

Builders of all ages are invited to design and craft model packets, liner boats, scows, tugs, steam barges or any other vessel from the Erie Canal, past or present.

Model boats can be built out of construction toys like LEGO, Mega Bloks, Duplo, or other building toys.

Entrance to the competition is free.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place entries in each of the following categories will receive ribbons.

Family/Group

Individual Age 7 & Under

Individual Ages 8-15

Individuals Age 16 & Up.

Judging will be based on overall appeal, originality, creativity, and difficulty.

Builders cannot use pre-made boat sets, but pieces of sets can be used to create an original design.

Entries will be featured in a digital exhibit beginning August 28.

Submissions are due Friday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Additional details can be found at ErieCanalMuseum.org.